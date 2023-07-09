Current champion recalls what CM Punk told him during recent interaction in AEW

CM Punk is easily one of the most divisive figures in wrestling history.

While many have had less-than-pleasant experiences with The Voice of the Voiceless, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA had a contrasting interaction with the controversial star at a recent event.

SANADA defended his title against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While his time in the ring was limited to roughly 10 minutes, he walked away from the event with a cool story about a backstage encounter with The Second City Saint.

Speaking to New Japan Pro Wrestling's website, The Cold Skull said the following:

“When I was over with AEW, I felt how important that IWGP label is. I got to chat with CM Punk, and he was like ‘That belt is the coolest.’”

Although he did not disclose too many details further, the significance of Punk's comments was not lost on the IWGP Champion.

“You know, for a CM Punk to know who you are and what you’re doing, that speaks to how widely the IWGP Champion is known.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

CM Punk finally defeated his old rival on AEW Collision

CM Punk has become a mainstay of AEW Collision since his return to the company. Prior to this, there were rumors that he was set to reignite his storied feud with Samoa Joe, and this has since come to fruition.

The two met in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the latest episode of Collision, with Punk finally scoring a victory over his rival of nearly two decades.

However, it looks like their story is far from over. After the bout, The Samoan Submission offered a handshake with his long-time adversary, only to catch him in a devastating Coquina Clutch.

Many fans will be excited to see this program extended, as there is a ton of history between the two that could make for some enthralling television moments.

