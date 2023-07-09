CM Punk finally defeats Samoa Joe to end 18-year old rivalry on AEW Collision

AEW Collision continues to deliver standout moments in the early stages of the show's lifespan. On this week's episode, CM Punk put one of his long-standing demons to rest when he finally defeated his arch-rival after decades.

The story of CM Punk and Samoa Joe stems back to the early days of Ring of Honor when the two met in what some would consider the greatest trilogy of all time. From then on, they have had their careers tied together by those famous battles.

That is why fans were excited to see the two cult favorites paired together in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Many fans hoped that The Second City Saint could finally score a victory over his long-time adversary.

These wishes were fulfilled on the latest episode of AEW Collision when CM Punk managed to defeat The Samoan Submission Machine in what was an enthralling contest.

The Voice of the Voiceless will now advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup where he will meet Ricky Starks, who defeated Powerhouse Hobbs earlier in the night.

CM Punk's heel turn could happen imminently on AEW programming

For many weeks, CM Punk has been on the receiving end of hostile reactions from the AEW faithful. This is largely due to his well-documented backstage heat with The Elite.

Nonetheless, it seems like only a matter of time before The Straight-Edge Superstar turns his back on the fans for good and cements his heel turn. His upcoming match against Ricky Starks may be the perfect setting for this.

It is extremely unlikely that fans will abandon their love for Starks, so it only makes sense that Punk plays the role of a villain in their imminent encounter.

This is the story that many want to see play out in the long run anyway, so now it is up to Tony Khan to officially pull the trigger and let CM Punk run wild as the promotion's new top heel.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes