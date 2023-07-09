Surprising first finalist of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament revealed on AEW Collision

The first semifinal contest of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament has just ended. The match featured two former Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Both men went at it in the ring with the chance to be a step closer to hoisting the Owen Hart Cup.

At the most crucial point in the match, Hobbs had all the momentum until referee Aubrey Edwards turned her attention to QT Marshall who was on the apron. Marshall's constant interference in the match backfired, as this led to Ricky Starks taking full advantage of the situation. He pushed Hobbs into Marshall, and left the Monstar dazed and vulnerable to a spear from the Absolute Superstar.

Ricky Starks' booked his ticket to the final, where he simply awaits the winner between tonight's main event between CM Punk and Samoa Joe. After the match, tensions were high between Hobbs and QT Marshall. It seemed that QTV may have received a huge blow, as Hobbs attacked Marshall and Aaron Solo before walking out on them.

Now all eyes are on tonight's main event, as the match is set take place, with Ricky Starks as the next obstacle for either Punk or Joe. The main event of today's episode of AEW Collision will determine the second finalist of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Who do you think wins the entire tournament between these three? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

