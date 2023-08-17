Current champion is responsible for Blackpool Combat Club member joining AEW, according to Tony Khan

The Blackpool Combat Club has been one of the most dominant stables in AEW's short history. Initially founded by Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal at Revolution 2022, the group has since added rising star Wheeler Yuta and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli to its ranks.

The BCC has feuded with The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society, and its members have held several championships from various promotions over the last year. And if Wheeler Yuta has his way, the stable will add another tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Yuta is set to challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. The two have plenty of history and were former partners in the Best Friends faction. Despite their current rivalry, Tony Khan has revealed that it was Cassidy himself that brought the Blackpool Combat Club member into All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on The Chase McCabe Show, the AEW president hyped the upcoming match, noting that Cassidy is Wheeler Yuta's former coach and the man that brought the young star to Khan's attention in the first place:

"They know each other very well. Wheeler Yuta is Orange Cassidy's protege. Honestly, Orange Cassidy is the person who brought Wheeler Yuta into AEW in the first place. He's the person that brought him to my attention. He's his former coach and a person who really mentored him in pro wrestling, in AEW, and in Philadelphia training him," said Khan. [H/T Fightful]

Orange Cassidy was devastated when Wheeler Yuta abandoned Best Friends to join The Blackpool Combat Club

Despite their longstanding friendship and the fact that Orange Cassidy coached Wheeler Yuta in his early days as a wrestler, the young star was lured into The Blackpool Combat Club by promises of violence and glory. So far, it seems to have worked out well for the 26-year-old.

However, Orange Cassidy likely won't be able to forgive his former protege. Speaking ahead of their match for the AEW International Championship, Cassidy expressed his grief over Yuta's abandonment:

"Nothing hurts more than what you have done, Wheeler Yuta. To me, Chuck, and Trent. [...] And after all that, I still care about you a little bit. But you better hope that little bit shows mercy to you this Wednesday, because I am going to beat you, not only for me, not only for this championship, but for Chuck and Trent. My best friends."

Do you think Wheeler Yuta can dethrone Orange Cassidy and bring gold to The Blackpool Combat Club tonight on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

