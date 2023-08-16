'Nothing hurts more than what you've done" - Orange Cassidy felt devastated after AEW star left Best Friends

AEW star Orange Cassidy has been aggressively defending his International Championship for weeks. The star is now set to defend his belt against Wheeler Yuta, which has opened up some old wounds.

Before siding with The Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler was a prominent member of The Best Friends faction. Initially brought in as Cassidy's protege, he'd eventually betray the faction and reinvent himself alongside Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley.

In a recent promo for their upcoming match, Wheeler questioned Cassidy's intentions in bringing him into Best Friends and seemed to suggest that the AEW International Champion held him down. In response, Cassidy

"Nothing hurts more than what you have done, Wheeler Yuta. To me, Chuck, and Trent. (...) And after all that, I still care about you a little bit. But you better hope that little bit shows mercy to you this Wednesday, because I am going to beat you, not only for me, not only for this championship but for Chuck and Trent. My best friends." (From 01:15 to 02:29).

While Orange Cassidy might be lamenting the loss of Wheeler Yuta, WWE veteran Summer Rae recently made her intentions to work with him clear. Could the star join AEW next and become the next Best Friend? Only time will tell.

According to Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta has been a huge asset to AEW's Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler notably idolized Danielson, leading to an intense match between the two. Eventually, Jon Moxley also got involved, which led to the veterans respecting the young star. Since debuting in AEW, Claudio Castagnoli has similarly spent a lot of time with Yuta.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, The American Dragon went over his relationship with Wheeler Yuta and what the star adds to the faction.

“I go in earlier with Wheeler to teach and train, and I also pick his brain as a younger wrestler. That makes me a better wrestler. Through the process of teaching, I’m becoming better. Wheeler joining the group has been good for him. It’s been good for the rest of us.” (H/T: Fightful)

While his parting with The Best Friends might have been traumatizing, it seems to have allowed Wheeler many opportunities to grow. Fans have also praised him more often since joining The Blackpool Combat Club, which means it might have been the right decision after all.

