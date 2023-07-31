Former female WWE Superstar interested in working for AEW; would love to form mixed tag team with Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has been one of the hottest stars in AEW. He has garnered the interest of former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, who recently stated that she would like to form a mixed tag team with him.

The AEW star recently extended his incredible feat of title defenses. Aside from his 289+ day title reign as the AEW International Champion, he has defended the title over 20 times. The star's latest title defense came on last week's episode of Dynamite against AR Fox.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Rae seemingly expressed her interest in working for AEW. When asked about who she would love to tag with, she mentioned that it would be Orange Cassidy. She discussed how their contrasting dynamics would make this team very interesting.

“If I could tag with anyone and it was a boy, I don’t know if that’s allowed,” Summer Rae said. “But I want to be with Orange Cassidy because it’s like this redheadedness. I’m very upbeat, spastic, and don’t shut up, and he’s very — it’s opposite.”

Orange Cassidy will reportedly face Jon Moxley soon

On last week's episode of Dynamite, a new potential challenger for the AEW International Championship emerged. Following another successful title defense, Cassidy was about to leave the ring when he was suddenly blindsided by Jon Moxley in a hit-and-run fashion.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that Jon Moxley will indeed get a chance to challenge Cassidy for the title. He then predicted that Moxley will become the new AEW International Champion.

“Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley are going to have a match. We know that, for the International Title. I think that Moxley is going to win the title, because Orange has held it for so long.” [H/T Ringside News]

Cassidy could possibly be taking on his most difficult challenge yet. Jon Moxley is no ordinary challenger, as he is a former AEW World Champion and the only three-time title holder.

How do you feel about this brewing feud between Cassidy and Moxley? Let us know in the comments section below.