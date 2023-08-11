"That makes me a better wrestler" - Bryan Danielson says he picks the brain of a young AEW star

While Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the best technical pro wrestlers of all time, he apparently still learns from his younger protégé in AEW.

The American Dragon is currently out with an injury, which could see him miss All In at Wembley. However, there is no doubt that his in-ring skill is on par with some of the best names in history. His run in WWE had him winning the world title multiple times, serving as a testament to his prowess.

The formation of the Blackpool Combat Club has led to Danielson taking on more of a mentorship role for Wheeler Yuta. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Superstar stated that he also learned a few things while teaching.

“I go in earlier with Wheeler to teach and train, and I also pick his brain as a younger wrestler,” says Danielson. “That makes me a better wrestler. Through the process of teaching, I’m becoming better. Wheeler joining the group has been good for him. It’s been good for the rest of us. Helping him with some things makes me realize I need to work on certain things.” (H/T: Fightful)

Bryan Danielson also spoke about the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

According to Bryan Danielson, the BCC should never split up.

The faction prides itself on hardcore fighting style, aiming to demolish their opponents in the ring. This goes hand in hand with discipline. Due to the chemistry between the members, the American Dragon never wants the AEW faction to break up.

“I love this group,” says Danielson. “This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started. We wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn’t cause any disturbances in the BCC. That’s the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we’ll shake hands and go back to training the next day.”

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the group in AEW.

