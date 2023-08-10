Bryan Danielson teases the future of Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has found plenty of success in AEW, but more importantly, he seems to have discovered a true wrestling family in The Blackpool Combat Club. Danielson recently made clear his intent for the group to carry on indefinitely.

The Blackpool Combat Club was founded at AEW Revolution 2022 after Jon Moxley defeated The American Dragon. That night, William Regal debuted in the company and forced the two to shake hands, establishing a faction that would ultimately run wild throughout 2023.

With the additions of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, the group has become a formidable presence on weekly television, even after the departure of Regal. The four men have made it their creed to inflict violence on the rest of AEW's roster to grow their own dominance and root out the weak.

Although Bryan Danielson is currently recovering from a broken arm, the group is still causing mayhem on AEW Dynamite every week. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson expressed his love for the group and declared that they should never break up:

“I love this group,” says Danielson. “This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started. We wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn’t cause any disturbances in the BCC. That’s the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we’ll shake hands and go back to training the next day.”

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl on AEW Rampage

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent? in a Parking Lot Brawl – a match type made famous by Best Friends three years ago when they battled The Inner Circle's Santana & Ortiz.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The BCC massacre the Best Friends in the parking lot fight on AEW Rampage. A bloody wild match from beginning to end.



They even destroyed Momma Sue's car. A bunch of monsters indeed, and I love it. Pure brutality.The BCC massacre the Best Friends in the parking lot fight on AEW Rampage. A bloody wild match from beginning to end.They even destroyed Momma Sue's car. A bunch of monsters indeed, and I love it. pic.twitter.com/kv9xvwkea8

This was just the latest hardcore stipulation the BCC has embraced. The group has appeared in two of AEW's three infamous Blood and Guts matches, as well as both editions of Anarchy in the Arena that have taken place so far.

With Bryan Danielson out of action for a while longer, the group still aims to destroy everyone in their path. Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta are currently speculated to face Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and a yet-unnamed opponent at the upcoming All In pay-per-view in London.

