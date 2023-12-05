Current champion returning to AEW’s rival promotion

Lucha Libre Worldwide AAA Mega Champion and AEW star Vikingo will return to a familiar place. The place in question is none other than Impact Wrestling/TNA.

Vikingo has impressed fans around the world with his feats in Lucha Libre and will no doubt plan on doing the same in Impact Wrestling, too. He last wrestled Kip Sabian on Collision on December 2, where he emerged victorious.

Impact Wrestling announced the AAA Mega Champion's return by posting a throwback clip of the masked star and said he would return to the promotion after three years.

“The spectacular @vikingo_aaa competes on IMPACT for the first time in three years as IMPACT is headed to Mexico featuring the incredible stars of @luchalibreaaa THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV!” the promotion tweeted.

Expand Tweet

AEW might be adding a big name to its ranks soon

The face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Kazuchika Okada, will soon be a free agent and will no doubt attract interest from many big companies.

According to Sports Illustrated, Okada's current contract expires in January 2024, and he will be free to find a new home soon. AEW will undoubtedly be at the front of the queue, given that he has already wrestled there.

WWE will also look to snap up Okada, but it is anticipated that the Japanese star might be heading there, given AEW’s good relationship with NJPW.

Expand Tweet

Okada was last seen inside the ring when he took on Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli in a match that saw the former WWE World Champion break his orbital bone. It will be interesting to see if that feud will continue if and when he moves to Tony Khan’s company.

Where do you think Kazuchika Okada will move to? Let us know in the comments below.