26-year-old is the next Rey Mysterio and WWE should sign him, Alberto Del Rio says (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is widely regarded as one of the greatest luchadors of all time. Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio believes the company should hire another Mexican star, El Hijo del Vikingo, and make him the next version of Mysterio.

Vikingo is the current AAA Mega Champion. The 26-year-old is set to defend the title against AEW's Kenny Omega at AAA's Triplemania XXXI event in Tijuana on July 15. The two previously faced each other on the March 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, with Omega picking up the win.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio tipped Vikingo to become as good as Rey Mysterio one day:

"Now in AAA we have this kid, El Hijo del Vikingo. Jesus Christ, that kid is amazing. I know they have been trying to find the next Rey Mysterio. Hey, WWE, he's right there. I have talked to this kid several times." [6:01 – 6:16]

Alberto Del Rio's advice for El Hijo del Vikingo if he joins WWE

After primarily wrestling in Mexico, Alberto Del Rio joined WWE in 2009 and quickly learned how to speak English. He went on to receive lots of time on the microphone during his stints with the company between 2009-2014 and 2015-2016.

Del Rio believes El Hijo del Vikingo must learn English if he wants to become a big star in an American wrestling company:

"Even when we're in the ring during the match I'm like, 'Kid, you're really good. Go and learn English, go and get ready because you're gonna get the call from WWE one day, so you better be ready. It's better to be ready for when they call you than just go in there and not do anything because you weren't ready for the moment when they give you the microphone or they put you in the ring with a big name.'" [6:16 – 6:41]

Vikingo previously appeared in IMPACT Wrestling as part of the promotion's association with AAA. He also wrestled for Ring of Honor earlier in 2023 following his match against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite.

