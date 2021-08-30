Current champion reveals how Tony Khan convinced her to sign with AEW

Dr. Britt Baker recently heaped praise on Tony Khan, stating that he is the dream boss for everyone.

Speaking at Planet Comicon, Dr. Britt Baker discussed numerous topics, notably his first interaction with the AEW president. Baker revealed that she first met Tony Khan in Jacksonville during the special announcement of All Elite Wrestling. She further added that Mr. Khan's support for her in pursuing both the wrestling and dental profession as a career moving forward led to her signing with the company:

"So the first time I actually met him was at the pep rally in Jacksonville when we announced what AEW was. He was so cool, ‘Hey Britt, I’m Tony, nice to meet you. I’m such a big fan,’ which was so cool. Early on when I was negotiating, he was so supportive of me being a dentist, and that was it for me because this guy’s like a dream boss. He’s gonna let me do two jobs, two Plan A’s. He’s not going to just make me commit to him and him only. I don’t have to report to the Performance Center every day of the week, I get to be a dentist and then also get to wrestle on TV. So he’s the perfect boss for me in my opinion", Britt Baker said. (H/T- Fightful)

In hindsight, Dr. Britt Baker must have considered herself grateful to have signed with a company that allows her to be completely free to do whatever she wants. On top of that, AEW's higher-ups saw a lot of potential in her and pushed her gradually to the top of the women's division.

Her impressive in-ring and character work have revolutionized the women's division in the company. She defeated the longest reigning AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing to claim the throne.

Dr. Britt Baker will have an uphill task at AEW All Out 2021

Dr. Britt Baker has been on the top of her game!

Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander at All Out on September 5th. Both women kickstarted their rivalry after Baker defeated Red Velvet on the first episode of Rampage a few weeks ago.

There hasn't been a significant build-up to their storyline, but the match will be nothing short of stellar, given the caliber of both women.

Do you think Tony Khan is a dream boss for every wrestler in the pro wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

