Current champion's title reign in serious jeopardy as RVD lays down a challenge for his AEW in-ring debut

Tonight RVD laid out the challenge to a current AEW champion for a match next week. The wrestler in question is Jungle Boy Jack Perry.

Tonight on the 200th episode of Dynamite, the current FTW Champion was set to step into the ring with wrestling veteran Jerry Lynn. The latter revealed that he is not medically cleared to compete, and thus he won't be stepping inside the ring. However, he found another ECW legend to replace him.

The star was none other than Rob Van Dam. As soon as he entered the ring, Jack Perry ran out. Yet, seconds later, he tried to run in and attack RVD with a steel chair, but the former WWE Superstar dodged it, forcing Perry to retreat.

Later in the night, the former ECW World Champion was interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. RVD mentioned that he showed up on AEW Dynamite to shut Jungle Boy Jack Perry up.

He then challenged Perry for the FTW Championship. The match will be taking place next week on Dynamite.

RVD also teased that he might end up retiring the FTW Title once he defeats Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite.

