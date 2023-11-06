Current champion shares emotional message ahead of AEW title defense

AEW has featured several title matches in recent weeks, and another big one is coming on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. Ahead of the show, AEW World Champion MJF took to social media to share an emotional message.

Despite his natural inclination toward villainy, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been trying to turn over a new leaf. His friendship with Adam Cole sparked a massive personality shift, and the company's fans have embraced The Salt of the Earth as a babyface for the first time.

MJF will clash with Daniel Garcia on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, but the champion seems to be looking back on his match against Kenny Omega a couple of weeks ago. He and The Best Bout Machine shared words of respect after the bout, and the interaction has clearly affected the 27-year-old.

Here's what Friedman had to say on X:

"In this sport respect isn’t given. It’s earned. Every time I step into the ring I used to only do it for myself cuz I figured nobody gave a sh*t if I was alive or dead. Now when I walk through that curtain I walk out with everyone who believes in me. I’m not a finished product. But I’m trying."

MJF shares an emotional message on X

You can check out MJF's tweet here.

MJF shares heartwarming story about Kenny Omega after their AEW World Championship clash

On the October 28 edition of Collision, MJF met Kenny Omega in the ring for what many fans considered a dream bout. With Kenny's record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion on the line, the two slugged it out for over 30 minutes. Ultimately, The Salt of the Earth came out on top.

After Dynamite went off the air, Maxwell grabbed a microphone and told a story about his early wrestling days. He claimed that Kenny Omega had watched one of his matches and allowed the young star to pick his brain afterward:

"Now that night, you had no reason to stop and watch my match. I was a p**s pot. But you watched my match, you pulled me to the side, and you let me pick your brain that night. You might not remember that, but I sure as hell do," said MJF.

The Long Island native has now become the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in history, and his run is still going strong. But with several major stars now targeting his title, it looks to be a tough road ahead for the champ.

