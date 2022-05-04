"What every decent human being wants" - Current champion takes a shot at former female WWE star after being superkicked by Penta Oscuro

Current AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky called out Tay Conti after Penta Oscuro recently superkicked her at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey.

For weeks, Sky has been feuding with Conti's real-life partner Sammy Guevara over the TNT Championship. On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, the Men of the Year star defeated The Spanish God once again to become a two-time TNT Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Scorpio reacted to Penta's brutal attack on Conti from the AAA event. The former AEW Tag Team Champion wrote:

"Penta doing what every decent human being wants to do. Gahblethu @PENTAELZEROM"

Check out Scorpio Sky's tweet at this link.

At TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, Conti, and Guevara became the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions in a Fatal Four-Way Match. For the majority of the bout, Guevara was at ringside and pretended to be injured. Conti instead worked alongside AAA luchador La Parka Negra.

Eventually, The Spanish God did get involved in the match. He and Conti laid out Chik Tormenta and Arez and pinned them to secure the titles.

Penta Oscuro and the rest of Death Triangle are set to feud the House of Black in AEW

Penta Oscuro has been competing primarily as a singles wrestler for the past few weeks. He had previously dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship to The Jurassic Express. His tag team partner Rey Fenix suffered an unfortunate injury in the same match.

With Fenix sidelined, Oscuro decided to compete independently and was wrestling on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion also had an incredible singles match against CM Punk on a recent episode of Dynamite.

On last week's edition of Dynamite, Fenix finally made his return to AEW programming. With PAC also returning to TV, Death Triangle was back in full force as they took the fight to the House of Black.

AEW's creative team could soon book a six-man tag team match between the two factions. It will be interesting to see which team reigns supreme in the end.

What are your thoughts on the feud between the two factions? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh