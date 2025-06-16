Current champion wholeheartedly praises AEW legend Christian Cage: "He's so smart in every aspect of wrestling"

At AEW WrestleDream 2023, Nick Wayne betrayed his then-mentor and close friend Darby Allin, helping Christian Cage retain the AEW TNT Championship, which was being defended in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. This marked Nick Wayne’s entry into The Patriarchy, where Cage, with his manipulative ways, positioned himself as a paternal figure to him.

This partnership has proven rather successful for Wayne, as he has become the youngest singles champion in the history of the company, winning the ROH World Television Championship on April 17, 2025, at the age of 19.

Despite a rather successful partnership, there has been some recent heat between the two men, hinting at a potential future showdown. Despite the angle’s tensions, Nick Wayne seems to have a lot of respect for Christian Cage in real life. While speaking on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Wayne highlighted how Cage helped him with his promos and presentation, also calling him one of the smartest people in the history of pro wrestling.

“I feel like he's one of the smartest people in wrestling, period. But for sure in AEW, he's so smart in every aspect of wrestling. But specifically, what he's helped me the most with is promos and just talking, and a lot of presentation as well. How to present yourself as something more and feel like you're bigger. Really a lot in talking, and I've gotten really comfortable with it recently... But it goes all the way down to in-ring stuff. After all my matches, I always tell him, like, please pick me apart. Like, tell me everything. So, yeah, I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor in this time that I’ve been under his learning tree,” said Wayne.

You can check out Wayne's comments here:

Major Christian Cage All In match pushed back by AEW

Christian Cage was reportedly set to team up with his best friend and legendary tag team partner Adam Copeland, aka Edge, at All In to take on FTR. According to Sean Ross Sapp, this plan was postponed because there were some issues backstage with the idea of turning Christian Cage babyface so soon and taking him out of The Patriarchy. Apparently, Cage wanted to continue The Patriarchy storyline for a bit longer.

Speaking on The Hump, Sean said:

“People I talked to hinted to me there were some hiccups in relation to turning Christian babyface or getting him out of The Patriarchy. [It] seems like he wanted to do that for a little bit longer. They had planned for Cope and Christian against FTR at All In.” [H/T: Ringside News]

With All Out scheduled in Toronto, Canada, it would be interesting to see if that is where we get the reunion of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland once and for all.

