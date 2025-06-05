While we have not seen Cope (FKA Edge) on AEW programming since Dynasty 2025, the promotion reportedly had significant plans in place for the star heading into the upcoming All In: Texas PPV. However, new reports suggest those plans have been pushed back.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Jacksonville-based promotion initially planned for Cope to reunite with Christian Cage for a huge tag match against FTR at All In. However, those plans have now been allegedly postponed due to certain creative considerations involving Christian's current storyline with The Patriarchy.

Speaking on The Hump, Sapp mentioned:

“People I talked to hinted to me there were some hiccups in relation to turning Christian babyface or getting him out of The Patriarchy. [It] seems like he wanted to do that for a little bit longer. They had planned for Cope and Christian against FTR at All In.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Cope was written off weekly programming after a brutal betrayal by FTR at the Dynasty PPV. While there is no concrete information on The Rated-R Superstar's impending return and his future in All Elite Wrestling in general, Tony Khan's promotion is reportedly playing the long game with his return and eventual partnership with Christian Cage.

Cope is expected to return to AEW in time for All In

Despite the reports of AEW pushing back on plans regarding Cope, the Canadian wrestling legend is expected to return to weekly programming before All In: Texas.

In a recent Q&A session with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes noted that Copeland would be back in time for the promotion's upcoming major event on July 12 at Globe Life Field.

"Cope, as far as I know, is gonna be back for All In."

While fans might have to wait for the tag team reunion of Cope and Christian, The Rated-R Superstar is expected to feud with FTR upon his return to AEW.

