Current champions officially added to AEW roster

Two current champions have reportedly been made official members of the AEW roster after their recent victory on Dynamite.

Back in April 2022, it was reported that Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, also known as The Gates of Agony, were signed to All Elite Wrestling and would be primarily featured on Ring of Honor programming. However, over the past year, they have found themselves being featured more regularly on AEW TV, thanks to their affiliation with Swerve Strickland as part of the Mogul Embassy.

Along with Brian Cage, The Gates of Agony regained their ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships from Hangman Page and The Young Bucks on the most recent episode of Dynamite. Following the victory, both Kaun and Toa were added to the AEW roster page on the company's official website.

It's unclear as to what their designations are at the moment, as they didn't receive the trademark "All Elite" graphic, but it appears that fans will be seeing more of the Gates of Agony for months to come.

The Gates of Agony were in action last weekend on AEW Collision

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona have found themselves being featured on shows such as Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision more often than ever, thanks to being part of The Mogul Embassy. They were even involved in the main event of the most recent edition of Collision.

Kaun and Toa teamed up with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill to take on the team of FTR, Rush, and Preston Vance in a huge eight-man tag team match.

In the end, it was FTR and La Faccion Ingobrenable who came out on top. With LFI now enjoying the advantage of having Dralistico as a full-time member of the All Elite Wrestling roster, perhaps the Mogul Embassy might have their next challengers locked in.

