WWE Superstar's brother officially added to AEW roster

Another one of the up-and-coming stars appearing on AEW has officially signed with the promotion. The star question was none other than La Facción Ingobernable's Dralistico.

The luchador has not been seen in a match since June, where he and Preston Vance lost in tag team action. He has instead been seen spending time with Vance and the leader of their faction, Rush. Their leader wanted to awaken the killer instinct within them and had been making them undergo gruesome training.

Several fans noticed the change on the roster page, as Dralistico was now added. His brothers Rush and Dragon Lee have also made names for themselves in the wrestling industry as they are signed with AEW and WWE, respectively.

La Facción Ingobernable's leader Rush also officially signed with AEW recently

Back in July, it was announced that Rush had signed with All Elite Wrestling following interest from WWE. Although he has not competed in a match since then, he has been shown in a segment, as he now once more assumed the role of the man to lead his faction to glory.

On Twitter, the luchador posted a simple message after the news broke. He thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity and revealed that he and La Facción Ingobernable would take a step forward and take over the wrestling industry.

"I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im [sic] 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world," Rush tweeted.

With the faction now at full force, it will be interesting to see who their first targets will be and what their first course of action will be.

