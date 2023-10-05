Current top WWE Superstar namedropped during AEW Dynamite's 4-year anniversary special

Earlier tonight, MJF looked back at iconic moments of his career during AEW Dynamite's 4-Year Anniversary show. One was his feud with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in the first few years with AEW.

Upon confronting Bullet Club Gold, the AEW World Champion looked back at some of his great moments throughout the course of the last four years. He named his Blood and Guts spot with Chris Jericho, his pipebomb promo on Tony Khan, and his recent dodgeball excursion with Adam Cole.

Back in 2019, Cody Rhodes wanted to get his hands on MJF after the latter turned on him and cost him his chances at the AEW World Championship. A few months later, MJF gave him a chance to face him, but he needed to fulfill a few conditions. This was to receive ten lashes from his belt and then beat Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match.

The WWE Superstar went through with this. The Devil of AEW reminisced about this moment and named it one of his favorite Dynamite moments.

The AEW World Champion has had several iconic moments and is continuing to make more great moments.

