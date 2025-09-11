Current WWE star admits Mercedes Mone is on her mind all the time

A popular WWE star admitted that she has the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, in her mind all the time. The star made the confession under one of Mone's social media posts.Mercedes Mone is apparently on the WWE star, Jaida Parker's mind all the time. Jaida has been with the Stamford-based promotion since 2022 and has been performing on the developmental brand, NXT. Parker seems to be a big fan of The CEO as well, according to her recent social media activity.Mercedes is currently a top star in AEW and holds 9 title belts, including the belts from multiple other promotions as well. She is also on the way to becoming the longest-reigning TBS Champion, as she has already crossed 450 days holding the title. Mone recently took to her Instagram handle to share some of her pictures with the following caption:&quot;On your mind&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJaida Parker commented on the above post by admitting that Mercedes is on her mind all the time:&quot;All the time 🔥&quot;Jaida Parker's comment on Mercedes' Instagram postWrestling veteran criticizes Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite segmentAfter Mercedes Mone successfully returned her TBS title against Alex Windsor last week on Dynamite, Riho made her return and took out Mercedes as well. The wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette was not a fan of the aforementioned segment.Speaking on his The Experience podcast, Cornette claimed Alex Windsor is buried and also criticized Riho:&quot;So, the ultimate indignity, Windsor gets beaten clean. She gets disrespected. She gets her a** beaten in a fight that she started, and then she gets saved by a joke wrestler that's half her size, and the girl that she couldn't beat in 20 minutes gets her a** kicked in 30 seconds by this goddamn midget. Thank you for coming, Alex Windsor. Your services are no longer required. That's why nobody gets over in this company,&quot; Cornette said.Meanwhile, Mercedes is slated to defend her TBS Championship against Riho at All Out 2025 on September 20.