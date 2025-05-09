Current WWE star calls Tony Khan a "crackhead" in deleted tweet; goes on a rant against Ricochet

A current WWE star called Tony Khan a “crackhead” in a deleted tweet. He also went on a rant against AEW star Ricochet. Fans will undoubtedly be buzzing about this incident.

For the past few weeks, Ricochet has been going off on athletes from both All Elite Wrestling as well as World Wrestling Entertainment. It could be argued that his actions have been in line with his heel character in AEW. He has already called out wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Penta before, and this time he decided to call out Je’Von Evans.

It all started after the AEW star replied to a fan’s post on X/Twitter, where he said that he could easily squash Evans. That did not sit well with the NXT Superstar, who went off on a tirade of tweets taking shots at Ricochet, All Elite Wrestling and even called its President Tony Khan a "crackhead." He has since deleted his posts.

You can check out some of the messages in the screenshots in the post below:

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was also name-dropped, and it ended with Je’Von Evans telling the AEW star that this interaction would give the latter the most amount of publicity in his career.

Ricochet says WWE ruined his passion for wrestling

Staying in line with his heel character, Ricochet accused the WWE of ruining his passion for wrestling. However, he also pointed out how AEW helped him regain it.

Interacting with a fan a few weeks back, it was pointed out how he's had zero titles since his move to his new company. He hit back and accused his former company.

“No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again,” he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the AEW star and how his current exchange with Je’Von Evans will direct his storyline in the coming weeks. Needless to mention, Tony Khan will be paying close attention to this.

