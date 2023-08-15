Current WWE star is Vince McMahon's "wet dream," says Matt Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy has showered praise on a top WWE Superstar, calling him Vince McMahon's "wet dream." The name in question is Brock Lesnar.

It is no secret that Vince McMahon has always preferred stars with impressive physiques to be the top guys of the Stamford-based company. Over the years, heavyweight talents like Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have been the face of the promotion at different points.

Brock Lesnar is also seemingly one of Vince McMahon's favorite performers. The Beast Incarnate was consistently booked as an unstoppable force by the McMahon-led creative team. Moreover, the multi-time world champion is highly popular among fans worldwide because of his remarkable wrestling skills and character work.

Matt Hardy recently praised Lesnar for his work in the pro wrestling business. He also reflected on his time working with The Beast in WWE. On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star said:

"You look at Brock. That is Vince's wet dream. That is what Vince wants. [Brock's] a big a** guy who's just as tough as hell (...) someone who isn't complicated, someone who is very easygoing to work with, especially at that stage of his career, right when he was starting."

Hardy added:

"When he walks in a crowd, Brock Lesnar looks like something f***ing special. He really does. He stands out as a very special human being, and on top of that he was a special athlete, so he was Vince's wet dream, no doubt." [H/T WrestlingINC]

What do Vince McMahon and Triple H have in store for Brock Lesnar next?

It's fair to say that Brock Lesnar has adopted the role of putting rising stars over since his return at SummerSlam 2021. The Beast has repeatedly proven that he can still go in the ring after years in the business.

Lesnar recently concluded his rivalry with Cody Rhodes after suffering a defeat at SummerSlam. He surprisingly endorsed The American Nightmare following the match. The multi-time world champion is expected to take a break from the company after the high-profile program.

A report suggested that The Beast Incarnate will return in time for WrestleMania 40. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon can pitch a major storyline to the Triple H-led creative team for Lesnar ahead of next year's Show of Shows.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here