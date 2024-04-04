Current WWE Superstar reacts to MJF calling out The Rock

A top WWE Superstar just had an interesting reaction to MJF calling out The Rock.

Before arriving in NXT, Lexis King was part of AEW under the ring name Brian Pillman Jr. Despite his athletic ability and talent, he was floundering on the roster and was eventually let go by the company. He currently wrestles on NXT, where he has faced some of the brand's top stars.

MJF recently called out The Great One on social media for copying him. Given Lexis' arrogance, he reacted to the post by taking credit for introducing MJF to his ex Naomi.

"Crazy how once upon a time I hooked you and Naomi up over Snapchat backstage at an MLW taping and now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchases art from her...I really do make such amazing moments happen in this industry! You’re welcome everyone. Long live Lexis King."

Mick Foley commented on The Rock's brutal assault on Cody Rhodes

Last week on RAW, The WWE legend showcased his violent side as he brutalized Cody Rhodes and left him lying to close out the show. The entire segment looked so real and graphic that it drew wild reactions from fans and critics alike.

Even Mick Foley commented about the segment on his YouTube Channel. He praised The Brahma Bull's edgy gimmick.

"I liked it. I liked the beatdown, I liked the other side of The Rock. It would've been really easy for him to just lean back into what was comfortable, you know, because it's an easy chair for The Rock like a great barkal lounger, because he knows that character so well to sort of put a twist on it, come out with a harder edge. A little blood in the right place never hurts anybody. I think it was really good, and it's only going to pique interest; certainly, it piqued mine."

The Final Boss is set to compete for the first time since 2016 when he teams with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

