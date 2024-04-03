The Rock's legendary rival reacts to The Final Boss's brutal segment with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE's biggest storyline heading into Philadelphia involves The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, one of The Rock's biggest rivals, Mick Foley, reacted to The Fina Boss's brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes from WWE RAW.

Mick Foley and The Rock are no strangers to each other, as their rivals during the Attitude Era made them the hottest acts in the promotion for years to come. The Rock 'n' Sock connection was also involved in one of the highest-rated segments in WWE's history.

On Mick Foley's YouTube channel, Foley saw the entire segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes from March 25, 2024, on WWE RAW. The Hardcore Legend reacted to the segment and spoke highly of his former rival's return and work with the promotion:

"I liked it. I liked the beatdown, I liked the other side of The Rock. It would've been really easy for him to just lean back into what was comfortable, you know, because it's an easy chair for The Rock like a great barkal lounger, because he knows that character so well to sort of put a twist on it, come out with a harder edge. A little blood in the right place never hurts anybody. I think it was really good, and it's only going to pique interest; certainly, it piqued mine."

Moreover, he added that the whole storyline has been successful so far:

"Yeah. I feel like the ingredients are all there. The Rock as long as he's going to be there, it's going to be a success, but the level of success depends on the execution... The Rock was the excellence of execution there; everything he did there was really good." (From 3:42 to 4:46)

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to make an appearance together outside of WWE

The Rock's return drastically changed the Road to WrestleMania as The Brahma Bull aligned with his cousin and went head-to-head against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Kickoff in February 2024.

However, The People's Champion became Cody Rhodes' greatest nightmare, heading into the biggest WrestleMania of all time in the city of brotherly love. Last month, The Rock surprised The American Nightmare on Monday Night RAW.

The appearance led to one of the most brutal beatdowns in the company's history. Today, Roman Reigns and The Rock are set to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

What are your thoughts on The Rock? Sound off!

