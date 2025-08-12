"D**n shame," "What the heck?" - Fans react after big name parts ways with AEW after 6 years 

AEW is seemingly ending its working relationship with one of its long-time recruits. Fans have now taken to social media to share their reactions to the same. All Elite Wrestling is appreciated by its viewers for featuring some of the best-looking championship belts in televised pro-wrestling today. Most of these titles - including the International, Continental and Unified Championships, MJF's &quot;American&quot; Championship iteration of the International Title, the AEW World Trios and Tag Team Championships, the TNT Championship, and several belts in ROH - were designed by Red Leather Belts, an organization owned by Ron Edwardsen. Even though All Elite Wrestling introduced the new Unified Championship a short while ago, and is reportedly on the verge of introducing Women's Tag Team Titles as well, it was recently revealed on Red Leather Belts' official Instagram profile that the entity's working relationship with the Tony Khan-led promotion has come to an end after six years. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans on Instagram did not take long to share their reactions to Red Leather Belts' announcement. Several users voiced their surprise and disappointment over the news. Fan reactions to Red Leather Belts announcing the end of their working relationship with AEW [Source: Instagram]It remains to be seen whom Tony Khan might recruit next for future title designs (and re-designs) for his company. Match results for AEW Collision last weekendAll Elite Wrestling hosted one of its two weekly programs, Collision, this past Saturday in the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia. The episode featured an action-packed eight match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below: Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Tomohiro Ishii [TNT Championship Match]Megan Bayne defeated Emily RoseRicochet defeated Juice RobinsonFTR and Stokely defeated Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, Ryan ZukkoHechicero defeated AR FoxTriangle of Madness defeated Queen Aminata, Tay Melo and Willow NightingaleKatsuyori Shibata defeated Max CasterHangman Adam Page and JetSpeed defeated La Faccion Ingobernable AEW will return with Wednesday Night Dynamite this week in Cincinnati, Ohio.