"Damn Bray Wyatt is back," "wtf just happened" - AEW's apparent glitch during Battle of the Belts leaves fans confused

AEW programming this Saturday night went on for three hours. Following the usual two-hour Collision came a one-hour special of Battle of the Belts.

The show featured three titles that were put on the line. However, the most memorable moment came when a glitch occurred in the middle of the show that left fans confused.

Tonight's edition of Battle of the Belts featured Orange Cassidy vs. Lance Archer for the AEW International Championship and Luchasaurus vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship. There was also a women's title match featuring Toni Storm defending her AEW Women's Championship against Taya Valkyrie, but this was the match where the aforementioned glitch came out in.

During the match between Valkyrie and Storm, fans watching suddenly ended up seeing a black screen for one to two minutes which resulted in a sudden commercial break.

When the broadcast returned, it was oddly showing Julia Hart's match from last week's episode of Collision before immediately going back to the current programming, showing the awarding of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament winners.

AEW has announced that this was due to weather conditions in Calgary, but before the reason was revealed, fans on Twitter got creative with their speculations.

A number of fans brought up how it could be Bray Wyatt, as he is infamously known for a lot of black-out segments in his time with WWE under his different personas.

Many fans speculated that this could be the House of Black, who was present in the building for the event, and were hijacking Battle of the Beats, and that this was part of the storyline for them.

A fan mentioned another audio-visual botch that occurred a few weeks back when the show's stream suddenly displayed the word "NO" on screen during a match.

AEW Battle of the Belts featured the return of the Chairman

In the main event of tonight's edition of Battle of the Belts, Luchasaurus, accompanied by Christian Cage, defended his TNT Championship against Shawn Spears. This was Spears' first shot at the title, and he made sure to give it his all.

As previously teased, Shawn Spears brought out his "Chairman" persona, even using his old theme song as a heel and bringing out his entire get-up. The match itself did not go on particularly long, but the former WWE Superstar brought the fight to the TNT Champion.

However, it wasn't long before Cage's involvement, along with Luchasaurus gaining momentum, helped them with a successful title defense. The show closed with Christian Cage holding and kissing the TNT Championship while patting Luchasaurus' back for a job well done.

From backstage, however, Scorpio Sky was intently watching the entire match, possibly interested in the title as well.

