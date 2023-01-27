Dan Lambert ranks current WWE Superstar's in-ring capabilities (Exclusive)

Dan Lambert has praised current WWE and former AEW star Cody Rhodes for his knowledge of the professional wrestling business.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lambert was asked to rate Rhodes' in-ring skills on a scale of 1-5.

The former AEW personality praised Rhodes for both his input inside and outside the squared circle.

"I'm going to put his wrestling knowledge and his mind for the game at a six on a one out five and I think he's a five in everything else," said Dan Lambert. [1:55 - 2:04]

Mick Foley has backed WWE star Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble

WWE legend Mick Foley has backed Cody Rhodes to win this year's Royal Rumble Match.

The American Nightmare has been sidelined since last year's Hell in a Cell premium live event. WWE recently confirmed Rhodes' return to in-ring action, as he is set to participate in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod, the veteran stated that he is hopeful of Rhodes winning the Rumble and facing a champion of his choice at WrestleMania 39. Foley said:

"I would be absolutely fine with Cody Rhodes winning that Rumble, and going on to face the opponent of his choice. Barring a surprise by Steve [Austin] or Dwayne ['The Rock' Johnson], I'm going with Cody."

WWE @WWE



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!



#Rhodes2Rumble BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match! BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble https://t.co/xGOTxTwdGB

Rhodes' last match was against Seth Rollins inside the grueling Hell in a Cell structure before he suffered a major injury. After departing AEW in 2022, the former TNT Champion made his re-debut at WrestleMania 38 against The Visionary.

