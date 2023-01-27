WWE veteran says he and Shawn Michaels once considered an iconic championship a "joke title" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran D'Lo Brown recently discussed the importance of the European Championship and how the title's perception changed over the years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Brown stated that he and Shawn Michaels considered the European Championship a "joke title".

However, the belt eventually became the worker's belt and defined some of the best in-ring talents the WWF (now WWE) had to offer.

"The European title, I know Shawn and I made it a point that was kind of a joke title and it was there. It was kind of there and that was going to become the worker's belt. If the European title's on the line, you're gonna have one of the best matches of the night and that was one of our points of focus, points of emphasis between any one of us who went out there and was like, 'We're gonna steal the show and it's going to be for this belt that a year ago people were laughing at. And hopefully, when we get done, this belt will have more meaning than before we got it,'" said D'Lo Brown. [10:30-11:03]

WWE veteran D'Lo Brown opened up on holding both the European and Intercontinental Championship

WWE veteran D'Lo Brown recently opened up about holding both the European and Intercontinental Championships at the same time.

Speaking on the same edition of UnSKripted, the former Nation of Domination member recalled one of the most memorable moments of his career. He said:

"It was surreal, knowing that it was going to be me, the first one. Here's how much it impacted me, sitting back in my hotel room that night, I had double beds, so it was two beds and I remember laying the Intercontinental [and] European belt on the other bed and I sat in one bed and I said, I can't believe, those are with me right now."

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro (6.4.2003) AJ Styles x D-Lo Brown. Absolutely bad*ss match. The epitome of the early-TNA era(6.4.2003) AJ Styles x D-Lo Brown. Absolutely bad*ss match. The epitome of the early-TNA era 🔥🔥 (6.4.2003) https://t.co/s5J1DDdkH1

Brown was a part of the Nation of Domination faction alongside The Rock, Farooq, and other top names. He also competed for TNA, ROH, and other major promotions.

