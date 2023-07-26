Danhausen comments on the possibility of reuniting with Hook after Jungle Boy's betrayal

Danhausen is one of the most popular AEW stars, and his pairing with Hook was almost universally praised. In light of his friend's recent betrayal by Jungle Boy Jack Perry, the "very nice, very evil" star gave his take on a reunion.

Hook and Jack Perry seemed to be off to a strong start in their run as a tag team, but after losing to SANADA at Forbidden Door, Perry shockingly turned on his partner. In the following weeks, the men had back-and-forth tussles, but recently Jack Perry shockingly dethroned Hook to capture the FTW Championship.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi at San Diego Comic-Con, Danhausen detailed how possible a reunion between him and Hook is.

"People keep asking for it. We are undefeated, so I suppose. He did lose the Title last night, so maybe he could let Jackal Man Jack Perry or whatever his name is, keep that one and maybe we'll get the tag team titles."

The star continued, realizing they'd have to face FTR if they intended to go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

"But I don't really want to fight FTR to be honest with you. Good friends of mine but also quite good at professional wrestling. I don't want to wrestle for an hour. I think that would be tiring." (H/T ComicBook.com)

Danhausen also talked about his brand new AEW Ringside Exclusive figure

The 32-year-old star is notably one of AEW's biggest merch sellers, and it's no surprise that the company has invested in his figurines. The series notably includes figures of CM Punk and MJF in their popular Dog Collar Match.

Continuing in the same interview, the star explained why his figure is more special than the rest.

"Beware: this figurehausen carries a terrible curse. But it's the AEW line debut of Danhausen! Help make Danhausen the human monies with the Danhausen (Very Nice Very Evil) AEW Ringside Collectibles exclusive figure from Jazwares! He's wearing gray tights with a black splatter print as well as red detailing, hypnotic swirl design on the front, and red 'Very Nice/Very Evil' print on the legs." (H/T ComicBook.com)

It remains to be seen if the "very nice, very evil" star will eventually come to Hook's aid in his feud against Jack Perry, but Dutch Mantell believes he should be inserted into the storyline.

