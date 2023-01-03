Danhausen defeats CM Punk and multiple AEW stars in record-setting statistics for 2022

CM Punk picked up numerous accolades during his short time with AEW. However, it seems that he has now come in second place to his good friend Danhausen, in terms of total merch sold by AEW.

Despite things souring between Punk and All Elite Wrestling, the veteran still notably sold a tremendous amount of merch for the promotion, far surpassing other stars on the roster. Many fans used this comparison online to claim that AEW needed the star.

Taking to social media, the official Pro Wrestling Tees Twitter account posted a breakdown of their total merch sales for AEW and shockingly revealed that Danhausen had surpassed CM Punk as the Best Seller of the Year.

Despite dethroning Punk on Pro Wrestling Tees, according to an October report from WrestleNomics, the Straight Edge star was still vastly outselling his AEW peers on the promotion's official website. Could Danhausen have snuck his way past the former World Champion on AEWShop as well, or was his victory solely on Pro Wrestling Tees?

While CM Punk lost out to Danhausen on Pro Wrestling Tees, he recently won one of the worst accolades from WWE legend Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash never went soft on Punk when it came to criticism of the former World Champion. He recently took another massive shot at the star. On his podcast, Nash annually awards stars in various self-made categories, and this year Punk took the worst one.

During a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash awarded the former Second City Saint the "Boo Boo Face of the Year" award, in light of his notorious media scrum rant.

"I hate to beat a dead horse. I'm gonna go with our friend Phil [Punk's real name]. I'm not even gonna call him CM Punk anymore, cause he doesn't work anymore," said Nash (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Kevin Nash has not been a fan of CM Punk for years, but did the former Second City Saint deserve to "win" the award for the biggest crybaby of the year, or has the WWE Hall of Famer gone overboard?

