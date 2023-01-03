Kevin Nash grants former AEW World Champion a unique year-end award

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash presented a unique accolade to former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The latest "Kliq This" podcast episode featured Nash talking about the wrestler's year-end awards.

The former nWo member is well known for his views on the pro wrestling industry. With the year ending, Nash summarized his year-end awards. The categories for Nash's awards included "Boo Boo Face of the Year," "Florida Man/Jersey Guy of the Year," and "Harley Race Wrestler of the Year."

On the latest episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash named CM Punk the Boo Boo face of the year. The Hall of Famer further stated he would stop calling him Punk because the former AEW World Champion has stopped working in the pro wrestling industry:

"I hate to beat a dead horse. I'm gonna go with our friend Phil [Punk's real name]. I'm not even gonna call him CM Punk anymore, cause he doesn't work anymore." said Nash (H/T: Wrestling INC)

Sean Oliver, Nash's co-host, mocked Punk's remarks at the post-All Out press scrum by joking that it was a shame to beat a dead horse when "it's so tired, and old, and injured" before announcing CM Punk as his "Boo Boo Face of the Year."

Despite the backlash from the Brawl Out incident, Nash noted that Punk's rating drawing abilities were more valuable than his in-ring skills. The Straight Edge Superstar is yet to respond to these remarks.

Former WWE and AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood supporting CM Punk has reportedly angered the AEW locker room

The new FTR podcast from Dax Harwood has garnered a lot of attention. The Top Guy defended CM Punk and offered other viewpoints on the Brawl Out situation.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion's remarks appear to have upset the AEW locker room, and they are not happy about it.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez stated that the locker room isn’t pleased about what Dax Harwood said on his podcast:

"All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast," Alvarez added.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Dax Harwood has always had good things to say about CM Punk including that he helped him with his anxiety. Dax Harwood has always had good things to say about CM Punk including that he helped him with his anxiety. https://t.co/sOq87eJziW

It is unknown whether CM Punk will rejoin All Elite Wrestling or if he will simply give up on wrestling entirely.

