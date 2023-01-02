AEW locker room allegedly "unhappy" over 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion coming out in CM Punk's defense 

AEW's notorious Brawl Out incident between CM Punk and The Elite was one of the most talked about subjects of 2022. Many on the roster reportedly don't want Punk back, yet Dax Harwood does, and according to Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, the locker room is upset with him.

Hardwood and CM Punk have been on good terms despite the notorious backstage incident, and the FTR star has not been ashamed to stand up for his friend. Over the past few months, Dax has continued to champion for his real-life friend.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer and Alvarez speculated if CM Punk could still return to All Elite Wrestling, and noted how the locker room isn't happy with Dax's recent urging for Punk to return.

"I never say never because it’s wrestling. Today, I’d say from what I’ve heard from different people, but who are not particularly happy at all about this," Meltzer said. [00:50 onward]

Bryan Alvarez also jumped in, corroborating the same claim Meltzer made moments before.

"All I heard the other day was how unhappy people were about that podcast," Alvarez added. (01:00 onward).

Final Flame Productions @FinalFlamePr FTR's Dax Harwood says that he's hoping that CM Punk returns to AEW. FTR's Dax Harwood says that he's hoping that CM Punk returns to AEW. https://t.co/42hz1aV4lw

Dax Harwood also recently shut down rumors about rampant backstage politics in both WWE and AEW.

Bryan Alvarez doesn't believe that CM Punk and The Elite will end up having a feud in AEW even if the veteran returns

Dax Harwood notably urged both CM Punk and The Elite to make amends and come back to AEW together to continue working. Some fans have notably been clamoring for the men to use the real-life controversy to create a memorable feud.

During the same Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that he had been hearing Dax speak about wanting the Straight Edge star back.

"I’ve been in contact with him about it and I guess we’re okay. He wants CM Punk back, of course he wants him back!" Meltzer said.

second class aew fan @ithinkiwont Oh look, here is another example of CM Punk putting AEW and its roster over as he usually did before getting fed up with the rumours and toxic management. Oh look, here is another example of CM Punk putting AEW and its roster over as he usually did before getting fed up with the rumours and toxic management. https://t.co/C271nhkK0b

Alvarez then chipped in, shooting down the notion that the stars could make amends and use the issue to tell a story.

"I never once said that CM Punk will never be back in AEW. I also never said anything negative about Dax, I just said there’s no chance that CM Punk is coming back and working a feud with The Elite," Alvarez said.[00:22 onward]

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling or if he'll even simply retire from the sport altogether.

