Top star mentored by Triple H shares insight on backstage politics in WWE and AEW

AEW and WWE's backstage environments have been put in the spotlight ever since Tony Khan established his promotion in 2019. With many fans hoping that the two promotions will continue a heated feud, Dax Harwood has now shut down the rumors.

Harwood has been a prominent star in both promotions, as The Revival was once WWE's most decorated Tag Team, and in AEW, the duo has quite the fan following. Because of this, when asked about the perceived politics in both promotions, Dax had quite a lot to say.

During a recent FTR with Dax Harwood, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion shot down rumors about backstage politics in WWE and instead claimed it was between stars and management.

“As far as politics go, the political game in WWE was not bad at all. The boys got along great. I think the girls got along great as well. There was no real political maneuvering there in WWE. I think the problems were between the office and the boys. That’s where the problems were.”

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Six weeks after being released by WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (formerly The Revival) are another addition to a stacked tag team division in AEW Six weeks after being released by WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (formerly The Revival) are another addition to a stacked tag team division in AEW https://t.co/UXOcW2b6lB

Continuing, Dax further noted the current state of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of politics there either, to be honest. The boys have a male locker room and the people who share that locker room — and I think you could ask anybody — myself or myself and Cash bring a bottle of tequila and we have drinks with the guys, just to make that camaraderie even stronger.” (H/T: SEScoops)

The star also spoke about his feelings surrounding CM Punk's addition to the roster shortly before his debut and how he was expecting bad things due to the veteran's poor backstage reputation.

Dax Harwood recently confirmed that he got into a brawl with Bobby Fish after an AEW match

The infamous Brawl Out incident between CM Punk and The Elite has unearthed numerous backstage incidents between the AEW stars. Sammy Guevara notably got into scuffles with both Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo, but these incidents weren't the first.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Andrade and Eddie Kingston when they see Sammy Guevara leaving Dynamite: Andrade and Eddie Kingston when they see Sammy Guevara leaving Dynamite: https://t.co/Td5WqNIKPr

During the same episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star spoke on the issues he once had with Bobby Fish but clarified that the two aren't on bad terms.

"I accidentally punched Kyle [O’Reilly] because I thought [he] was getting involved. We got to the back, we had to be separated, but then 30 minutes later we apologized, we hugged, and we were good." (01:21 onward).

Dax Harwood's clarifications have seemingly put the promotion in a different light than some outlets have reported. If the issues are as overblown as Dax seems to claim, could that mean that stars like CM Punk and Andrade will be back before fans realize it?

