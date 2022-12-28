Multi-time WWE champion was convinced CM Punk would stir trouble prior to AEW signing

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has always been a controversial figure in the world of wrestling. He has legions of devoted fans despite a legacy that can be seen as questionable to some. Hence, former WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood was apprehensive about working with him in All Elite Wrestling.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler have gone on to become two of Punk's closest friends in the AEW locker room. The FTR duo has shared the ring with The Straight Edge Superstar multiple times since his arrival in August 2021.

The three men shared a heartfelt moment after Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2022. FTR came to the ring to celebrate the former champion's big victory.

However, CM Punk's alleged reputation did cause some concern for Dax Harwood. He recently spoke about their first interactions in AEW on his brand new FTR with Dax podcast.

“At first man, I was a huge fan of him coming in to our company because I knew he would be bring more eyeballs to our company, I knew he would put a different kind of perspective on AEW so I was very excited about that. But the things I had heard, I was not very excited about that because I’m not a person to back down from anybody, doesn’t matter who it is.” [0:42 - 1:05]

Ryan Droste @ryandroste



“I love every single one of you, and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you.” CM Punk celebrated with FTR after #AEWDoN He joked about never attempting a Buckshot Lariat again, thanked his wife and all of the fans.“I love every single one of you, and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you.” CM Punk celebrated with FTR after #AEWDoN He joked about never attempting a Buckshot Lariat again, thanked his wife and all of the fans. “I love every single one of you, and I am the champion once again in professional wrestling because of all of you.” https://t.co/vWDqMqhfOJ

Harwood went as far as to say that he was ready to have a big problem with Punk if the latter made any sly remarks about how he was dressed.

“The first time we were going to be in the backstage with him I told Cash [Wheeler] I said ‘if this mother f***er says something to me about the way I’m dressed’ because I was expecting him to say ‘you’ve got to abide by a dress code.’ But ‘if this mother f**ker says something about the way I’m dressed, we’re going to have a problem.’ I went into the building thinking that, I already had this pre-conceived notion of what was going to happen and how I was going to perceive him, and it was the complete total opposite.” [1:10 - 1:45]

The AAA World Tag Team Champion mentioned that his interaction with CM Punk was totally different than what he had expected. He also praised the former WWE star for his helpful behavior backstage.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tennessee Titans play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Dax Harwood first met CM Punk during his WWE developmental run

CM Punk and FTR looked set to take AEW by storm over the summer of 2022. But that wasn't to be, as Punk broke his foot on the first Dynamite after his big title win at Double or Nothing.

Dax Harwood detailed on his podcast that FTR's relationship with Punk only grew in All Elite Wrestling. They had previously interacted once while Harwood was part of WWE's developmental system in the early 2010s.

"So we met one time, this was in FCW when I first started. I remember Joey Mercury—I brought my huge book of old wrestling trading cards and he wanted to see them. So I brought them in that day and [CM] Punk just so happened to be in that day, and he looked through them and we exchanged hellos but other than that nothing. The first official meeting we had I guess was when he came to AEW.” [0:06 - 0:32]

At the time of writing, there is no official word on whether or not CM Punk will be back in AEW anytime soon. However, the former world champion is still listed on the company's official roster page.

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit FTR with Dax and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes