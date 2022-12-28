CM Punk's real-life ally makes bold request to AEW

CM Punk last appeared on AEW television nearly three months ago. Since then, many wrestling veterans and talent have shared their insights on his absence and the Brawl Out incident. Recently, Dax Harwood appealed to The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) and Punk to let bygones be bygones.

Harwood is currently the AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champion with Cash Wheeler. The duo was associated with WWE before signing with AEW and held the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Titles.

In recent weeks, CM Punk and the AEW star have been sharing images teasing the former's potential return. Last month, it was reported that Tony Khan and AEW management were looking to buy out Punk's contract, but those were soon laid to rest. There was no confirmation on the matter, leaving his future in the promotion up in the air.

Speaking on the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the former WWE Superstar recalled his conversation with the multi-time AEW World Champion following the Brawl Out. He added a plea to the EVPs and his friend to 'find a way to make it work.'

"This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living," said Harwood. [H/T Fightful]

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. Oh how things would be had cm punk not did this. 😔 https://t.co/CnD31t2qT8

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Dax Harwood face-timed CM Punk in the aftermath of the Brawl Out

In his wrestling career, Punk has made allies across all promotions he has been associated with. His deep-rooted friendship with FTR's Dax Harwood enabled the latter to check on him when news broke of the fight.

On the same edition of the FTR With Dax Harwood podcast, the AEW star recalled his conversation with CM Punk after the incident:

"I was like, 'Dude, are you okay? Do you need me? I'll come right now to help you out or get you cleaned up or whatever,'" Harwood revealed, "He said, 'No, no, everything's fine. It's died down, we're good.'"

The two-time AEW Champion has not addressed the situation but has been quite active on social media. He even shared an injury update a few weeks ago. He is currently the color commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to AEW or potentially re-sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes