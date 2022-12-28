CM Punk FaceTimed former WWE star after locker room fight with the Elite

CM Punk's locker room fight with the Elite continues to dominate the headlines. It has been revealed that the former WWE star FaceTimed a close friend after the incident.

Despite the events being well-documented, let us recall what happened in September. CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the All Out 2022 main event to become a 2-time AEW World Champion.

After the match, he went on a verbal tirade against Colt Cabana, the Elite, and Hangman Adam Page. This caused a fight in the locker room which also involved Ace Steel. Everyone involved in the fight was suspended.

On his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, former WWE tag team champion Dax Harwood revealed that the Second City Saint FaceTimed him after the fight:

"I was like, 'Dude are you okay? Do you need me? I'll come right now to help you out or get you cleaned up or whatever,'" Harwood revealed, "He said, 'No, no, everything's fine. It's died down, we're good.'"

The former AEW tag team champion continued:

"It only seems like we're only getting a portion of the story or what this journalist wants to put out," Harwood said. "Whether he has a bias or whether he has a grudge against one of the other parties, that's just how I felt." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk was criticized by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been very critical of CM Punk since the 6-time WWE world champion returned to pro-wrestling with AEW. The former WCW executive was critical of the Voice of the Voiceless again, stating he ripped off Hulk Hogan:

“I wasn’t a big fan of Punk to begin with. I think he was over-hyped. When he dropped that pipe bomb, that was like rebelling against the man. He still had the mystique with the wrestling fans. But if you go back and you listen to his opening promo, what did he do? He ripped Hulk Hogan." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

The former ROH World Champion injured his tricep and the injury is set to keep him out of action for a long time. It also seems unlikely that CM Punk will return to Tony Khan's company. With Triple H at the helm on the other side, a return to professional wrestling seems like a distant possibility.

