Danhausen destroyed by former WWE talent in seconds; joins forces with second-generation AEW star

AEW fans witnessed a possible new tag team being born this week on Dynamite as Danhausen shook hands with Hook after the former lost to Tony Nese.

The feud between Hook and Danhausen progressed last week when Tony Nese interrupted their match before it started. However, the former WWE star drew all the heat, effectively putting Taz's son and the spooky wrestler on the same side. Afterward, AEW president Tony Khan announced a match between the Premiere Athlete and Danhausen.

On Dynamite tonight, the fight between the two ended in less than 20 seconds. Nese put down the former indie sensation almost immediately to get the win, albeit with the help of a distraction.

Before the premiere athlete could dish out a post-match beatdown, Hook entered the scene, intimidating Nese into retreating from the ring. Afterward, Taz's son accepted a handshake from Danhausen, signaling a new alliance.

The team-up has been in the making for weeks now. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for "Hook-Hausen."

Dutch Mantell recently praised Danhausen's chemistry with AEW star Hook

The contrasting personalities of Danhausen and Hook have drawn a lot of positive attention, as former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also heaped praise on the two wrestlers.

Hook always seemed to use fists over words. On the flipside, Danhausen depends on supernatural curses and other non-physical ways to go with his spooky comical interactions.

Dutch Mantell recently commented upon the pairing of these polar opposites on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk:

"They got great chemistry. Whether that was planned or it just fell in place, it doesn't matter at this point. Because they are using 'em with each other and they, they actually bounce off each other great. So, I was a little underwhelmed that he [Hook] just said what he said. I would have have built up to it a litte more, because that's people were waiting out, what's he gonna say?" " [18:22-18:50]

You can check out the whole video here:

While it remains to be seen what's next for Hook and Danhausen in AEW, fans can expect to see some uniquely entertaining interactions between the two soon.

Do you think Hook-Hausen will be a fun team to watch? Sound off in the comments below!

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Angana Roy