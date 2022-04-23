"They got great chemistry" - Dutch Mantell is a big fan of recent AEW Rampage segment (Exclusive)

After this week's AEW Rampage episode, former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell praised the chemistry between Danhausen and Hook in their segment.

Danhausen has been interfering in most of Hook's appearances in All Elite Wrestling. While the AEW star has been able to curse anyone he has wanted so far, his spell has failed to take effect on the 22-year-old.

This has made Danhausen visibly annoyed at the Team Taz Member and culminated in the former challenging Hook to a match earlier this week.

The interaction between the two wrestlers continued on the latest episode, when Hook spoke on screen for the first time, stating that Danhausen had gotten his attention.

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell was very impressed with the chemistry between Danhausen and Hook on AEW. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, he also commented on how Hook's words slightly underwhelmed him.

"They got great chemistry. Whether that was planned or it just fell in place, it doesn't matter at this point. Because they are using 'em with each other and they, they actually bounce off each other great. So, I was a little underwhelmed that he [Hook] just said what he said. I would have have built up to it a litte more, because that's people were waiting out, what's he gonna say?" [18:22-18:50]

AEW star Danhausen has declared that he will regain his powers

Danhausen recently took to Twitter to declare that he was not going to stop before regaining his powers.

While the AEW star has been able to inflict his curse on high-profile wrestlers like Jon Moxley and William Regal, he has surprisingly been unable to affect Hook.

Frustrated with the apparent loss of his supernatural powers, Danhausen shared a tweet expressing his anger.

"Danhausen will regain all of the powers. Danhausen will not be stopped," he tweeted.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Danhausen will regain all of the powers. Danhausen will not be stopped. Danhausen will regain all of the powers. Danhausen will not be stopped. https://t.co/D2zfj3RZhz

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between the two All Elite Wrestling stars will turn out. While their match is yet to be announced, the impending clash would mark Danhaunsen's return to the ring after suffering a leg injury during a match on Halloween last year.

