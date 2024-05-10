Danhausen issues an apology to female AEW star

Danhausen issues an apology to a female AEW star for an incident that took place during a match. This match took place outside AEW.

Maki Itoh is one of the most promising stars in the independent scene. At 28 years old, she has already wrestled for several well-known promotions and currently wrestles under the All Elite Wrestling banner. Despite this, she competes in other promotions as well.

Recently, Maki Itoh teamed up with Nick Gage to face the team of Danhausen and Ram Kaicho at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 8. As expected, the match was brutal and featured some insane spots. In one of those spots, Danhausen took a pizza cutter and started slicing the head of Maki Itoh. Despite this, Itoh and Gage emerged victorious.

Following the match, the 33-year-old star caught up with Maki Itoh who wasn't pleased about being cut open with a pizza cutter. The former apologized and said they were even since she ripped his shirt. In the end, they buried the hatchet and became friends. Danhausen also took to social media to apologize:

"Sorry for slicing your brain @maki_itoh"

Matt Cardona recently took a massive shot at AEW star Danhausen

At GCW Rather You Than Mee, Danhausen faced off against Blake Christian for the GCW World Title. After a grueling match, the AEW star shocked the world by picking up the win. However, Matt Cardona was not happy with the result and he ordered the match to restart. Blake then hit Danhausen with the title and pinned him.

Following the match, Matt Cardona took to social media to say that Danhausen was not best for business:

“Sorry not sorry @DanhausenAD. You’re not best for business.”

It will be interesting to see if Danhausen will get another shot at the GCW World Title after this controversial finish.