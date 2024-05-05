Former WWE Superstar insults Danhausen: “You’re not best for business”

A former WWE Superstar has fired shots at AEW star Danhausen, claiming that the latter was not best for business. This performer is known to have a hot temper on social media.

The name in question is none other than Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). Danhausen became the new GCW World Champion after defeating Blake Christian. Cardona, earlier on in the day came out to the ring to tell fans that because of a torn pectoral muscle, he will not be able to compete. Instead, he became the new general manager.

After Danhausen won the title, Cardona came to the ring and demanded the match be restarted. Blake ultimately hit the AEW star with the title to reign supreme. After the match, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Danhausen. He wrote:

“Sorry not sorry @DanhausenAD. You’re not best for business.”

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona thinks WWE star Chad Gable is underrated

Despite being among the most promising up-and-coming stars in WWE during his previous run, Matt Cardona was rarely booked in prominent storylines. He recently mentioned that Chad Gable was the most underrated wrestler in the Stamford-based company today.

Gable has recently turned heel after turning on Sami Zayn and is seemingly set to have a great rivalry with the Intercontinental Champion. Answering a fan question on who he thought was the most underrated wrestler, Cardona mentioned Gable.

"Gable. I know he’s getting attention now but it’s not enough," Cardona wrote.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Chad Gable following his shocking heel turn. Some of his best work came when he was a villain and he could again thrive in the role by winning the Intercontinental Championship.

Do you think Cardona will return to the global juggernaut for another run? Hit the discuss button and let us know.