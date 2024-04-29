Ex-WWE star Matt Cardona points out heavily under-rated WWE name

Former WWE star Matt Cardona, better known to fans as Zack Ryder during his time in WWE, has hailed Chad Gable in a recent post.

Chad Gable's career has seen a significant upward trajectory over the past year. By engaging in memorable feuds against top stars like Gunther and Sami Zayn, the master of the Alpha Academy has solidified his position as one of the top contenders for the Intercontinental Championship.

Matt Cardona recently weighed in on who he believed was the most underrated wrestler in WWE. He mentioned Chad Gable, whom he felt deserved more attention and recognition.

"Gable. I know he’s getting attention now but it’s not enough," Cardona wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer also praised Chad Gable's recent work

Chad Gable's recent performances have drawn comparisons to Kurt Angle with the fans, earning him the moniker of the modern-day Angle. From his background as a former Olympian, to his attire and wrestling style, there have been striking similarities between the two.

Legendary wrestler Kurt Angle recently remarked that the present iteration of Chad Gable resembled a "rebirth of Kurt Angle." He noted the similarities in their character traits, including facial expressions, aggression, and signature moves like removing the singlet before executing a finisher, the Angle Slam, and the Ankle Lock.

"Well, listen. The 'Kurt Angle' formula worked the first time. The 'Kurt Angle' formula will work today. I have noticed; I've been watching Chad and he's doing a lot of actions that Kurt Angle used to do, different characteristics, different facial expressions, taking off his singlet before he does his finish. He has been doing the Angle slam and the Ankle lock. I feel like this is a rebirth of Kurt Angle." [From 14:38 to 15:06]

It will be interestling to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward, especially after seeing that his character seems to be turning heel slowly.