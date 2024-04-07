4 WWE stars who must challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship following WrestleMania 40 

WWE WrestleMania 40 is finally here. The two-night event kicked off last night with WrestleMania Saturday, and it was epic. The show featured Becky Lynch battling Rhea Ripley, The Rock's return to the ring, and an insane Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Another bout on the show saw Gunther defend his prized Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn. The Ring General had held the coveted belt for 666 days up to that point, which is the longest IC Title reign in history by a considerable margin.

In many ways, Gunther seemed to be truly unbeatable. That theory was put to the test at WrestleMania Saturday, however. The Underdog from the Underground gave it everything he had, and in a shocking and wonderful moment, Sami dethroned Gunther and won the belt.

The moment was incredible, but now that it has passed, fans are already looking forward to what's next. In this article, we will break down several potential challengers for the new champion, which includes some obvious and less obvious options.

Below are four WWE stars who must challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship following WrestleMania 40.

#4. Bronson Reed has recently defeated Sami Zayn

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed is a unique WWE performer. He is big and strong, yet he moves quicker than a lot of people half his size. While he is yet to win championship gold on the main roster, Reed is a former North American Champion.

The Australian star did not make the WrestleMania 40 card, but he still had a big weekend. Reed competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. The final two of the multi-man bout were Broson and Ivar, with the former ultimately winning the bout.

While winning the special tribute match to a legend doesn't guarantee a title opportunity, it will likely make Bronson a top contender. Beyond that, Reed recently pinned Sami on an episode of RAW, which should also immediately thrust the big man into title contention.

#3. Sheamus' WWE goal is the Intercontinental Championship

In a less obvious choice, Sheamus should be one of Sami Zayn's first challengers for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Celtic Warrior may be a surprise pick for some, as he hasn't been seen on television for the better part of the past year.

Sheamus suffered an injury while wrestling Edge on SmackDown. Adam Copeland is now in AEW, but Sheamus is yet to be seen. There were rumors that his WWE contract was set to expire, but nothing has been confirmed on that front.

If the Irishman is sticking around, a feud with Sami is a no-brainer. Sheamus has made it clear that his goal is to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time and become a Grand Slam Champion. While he couldn't dethrone Gunther, he may have a better chance against The Underdog from the Underground.

#2. Chad Gable says Sami Zayn owes him one

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable is an incredible wrestler who WWE fans have really gotten behind over the past year or so. Not only can he go in the ring better than almost anybody, but he can also deliver on the microphone. Gable also has a lot of personality, making him the total package.

During a backstage chat between the two at WWE WrestleMania XL Saturday, Chad mentioned something interesting. After firing Sami up for his bout with Gunther, Gable reminded Zayn that the latter owes him one. There was no added context to this comment.

There is a chance that the Olympian will cash in his favor by requesting a title match against Sami. The Alpha Academy coach has taken Sami to his limit in the past, and this time he could get a big win over the new IC Champion. Who knows, he could even show a more ruthless side or even end up turning heel.

#1. Jey Uso picked up a huge win at WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is an extremely popular star. He has been with WWE for a long time now, but the majority of this run came as a member of The Usos or The Bloodline. It was only recently that he broke out as a singles star.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion had a big night on WrestleMania Saturday. He went one-on-one with his twin brother, Jimmy. While the match disappointed some fans, Jey did come out on top, which was the right decision.

Jey and Sami have a long history together as both friends and foes. While they are on the same page right now, the quest for gold could change that. Main Event Jey Uso could turn heel and chase after the prized title in what would be an epic story given their history. Triple H must make this happen.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Are you happy Sami Zayn beat Gunther? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion