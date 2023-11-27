Danhausen jokingly says 35-year-old star is The Devil in AEW

The identity of the masked figure known as "The Devil" in AEW has been a closely guarded secret for months, but Danhausen may have just solved the mystery.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF issued a stern warning to The Devil, expressing his determination to unveil the person behind the mask. The response was chilling as The Devil appeared on the titantron screen with laughter.

Amidst the ongoing mystery, AEW star Danhausen has a surprising solution to the identity of The Devil.

Taking to Twitter, Danhausen posted a playful image of AEW personality RJ City, complete with devil horns and tail, cheekily claiming that RJ City is The Devil.

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc backstage, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed. Maxwell has claimed that his mask was stolen from his locker room, and the identity of The Devil continues to be a topic of discussion among the fans.

Eric Bischoff on former AEW Champion CM Punk being the man behind The Devil mask

The theory that CM Punk could be the man behind The Devil mask has been circulating throughout the internet, and some believed the idea was possible.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff did not believe that it was possible for Punk to be The Devil. For him to be effective, it needed to have been a year-long plan.

"That's bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year, otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t, there's nothing genius about that," Eric Bischoff said.

However, following his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, the chances of Punk being The Devil have been completely squashed.

