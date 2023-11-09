"That's bullsh*t" - WWE legend slams major CM Punk rumor

The AEW programming has regularly featured a mystery man with a Devil mask for the past few months, who appears in segments relating to Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). A month ago, the AEW World Champion's latest opponent, Jay White, suffered a backstage assault at the hands of The Devil mask assailant.

On the most recent edition of AEW Dyanmite, the Acclaimed, who teamed with MJF last week, were attacked by multiple masked men, and the man with Devil Mask appeared on screen after the assault.

Wrestling fans and critics have been intrigued by the identity of the unknown person, and some recently delved into the possibility of CM Punk being the attacker. However, speaking on 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his take on the speculation that the person behind the Devil Mask is CM Punk and whether it would be the best wrestling story in history if true.

The 68-year-old veteran vehemently rejected the hypothesis and said that it could be the best storyline if it were being planned over the last year, which he said was just a fantasy.

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that." Eric Bischoff said. [From 02:15 to 02:27]

Check out the video below:

Eric Bischoff weighs in on what LA Knight should do following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Wrestling fans recently rallied behind LA Knight during his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While the 41-year-old proved his mettle during the main event of the pay-per-view, he fell short of dethroning the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff said it would not be hard for The Megastar to pick up where he left off, and the loss would help him.

“You want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it. You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see LA Knight advance. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult at all for LA Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don’t. If anything, in a weird way, I think it’s going to help him," Bischoff said. [H/T: Fightful]

Do you think the former WWE Champion CM Punk is the man behind the mask? Tell us in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here