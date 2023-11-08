WWE Hall of Famer weighs in on what LA Knight should do following loss to Roman Reigns

Despite all the fanfare and buzz surrounding LA Knight, and despite overcoming every hurdle thrown his way by WWE, he unfortunately fell short in his quest for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns pinned LA Knight in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship. Many viewers fear this to be the end of The Megastar's remarkable run. However, Eric Bischoff begs to differ.

Speaking on his podcast 83 Weeks, the Hall of Famer explained why he feels LA Knight won't be affected by the loss even in the slightest. Instead, the result of Saturday night's main event may work in the superstar's favor. All he has to do is pick up where he left off:

“You want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it. You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see LA Knight advance. I don’t think it’s going to be very difficult at all for LA Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don’t. If anything, in a weird way, I think it’s going to help him," Bischoff said. [H/T: Fightful]

Although fans want new US Champion Logan Paul to face a 10-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 40, there are many who believe LA Knight is the most logical choice.

LA Knight gets candid about the possibility of losing everything in WWE

Prior to his biggest match to date against Roman Reigns, LA Knight spoke to Metro, elaborating on how he is constantly looking over his shoulder. So it isn't easy for him to enjoy the whirlwind of a run he is on currently.

"As long as I've been doing this, I'm always looking over my shoulder that like, at some point, somebody's going to try and come and take this all away from me. And I've gotta defend it at any point. And I mean that in the realest way possible," said Knight.

The Megastar continued:

"Like, I'd like to enjoy this, but it's tough to, and I know that sounds like some Freudian, put me on the couch thing. But legit, I'm always over my shoulder making sure that, okay, who's behind me, what's going on? Because I'm going to make sure this thing keeps moving forward. Because anytime anybody comes knocking on my door, I gotta handle that."

Paul Heyman disclosed his plans for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The question is, will LA Knight go after The Wiseman or Solo Sikoa as Reigns is expected to be taking time off?

What are your thoughts on LA Knight's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

