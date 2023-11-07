"And I've gotta defend it at any point" - LA Knight expresses his major concern following his loss against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar LA Knight opened up about the concerning factors he has to look over as a part of the company.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Knight faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although the former started the bout strong, he lost the match due to continuous interruptions from Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman. After a brutal brawl, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his title by hitting Knight with a spear.

Ahead of his match at Crown Jewel, Knight spoke to Metro, where he opened up about the risk that is involved while working with the company. He stated that there is always a chance for him to lose everything that he has built over the years.

"As long as I've been doing this, I'm always looking over my shoulder that like, at some point, somebody's going to try and come and take this all away from me. And I've gotta defend it at any point. And I mean that in the realest way possible," said Knight.

The Megastar continued:

"Like, I'd like to enjoy this, but it's tough to, and I know that sounds like some Freudian, put me on the couch thing. But legit, I'm always over my shoulder making sure that, okay, who's behind me, what's going on? Because I'm going to make sure this thing keeps moving forward. Because anytime anybody comes knocking on my door, I gotta handle that."

Bully Ray had earlier predicted the winner of LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had earlier predicted the winner for LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns match at Crown Jewel.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior journalist Bill Apter, Ray mentioned that although he is certain about The Tribal Chief's victory at the event, he thinks that Knight will leave his mark despite losing against the former.

The veteran said:

"Do I think that LA Knight is gonna beat Roman Reigns? No, but I think Roman Reigns will go over and I think LA Knight will get over," Bully Ray said.

It would be interesting to see the upcoming plans for Knight and Roman Reigns in the company.

