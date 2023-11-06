"Honestly this really makes a ton of sense" - Brock Lesnar should decimate WWE champion (not Gunther) upon return, fans say

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar will be back in time for the Road to WrestleMania 40. Having done everything there is to do in the wrestling business already, his appearances these days are cherished by the fanbase.

Naturally, they want The Beast to show up on SmackDown and destroy the top heel on the block, who also happens to be the new US Champion, Logan Paul.

"The Maverick" dethroned 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel to secure the gold. He has a lot of detractors, most of which are on account of his ventures and notoriety outside of the wrestling business. From an in-ring standpoint, Paul seems to evolve after each match and is a natural.

Logan Paul vs. Brock Lesnar...Anyone?

While there is a section of the fanbase that sees a plausible scenario in 2024 that has LA Knight in the running for the US title and The Beast vs. Gunther, many just want Brock Lesnar to do the honors to Logan Paul. The latter has become a remarkable heel in the company, while the veteran is one of the few stars who has the free agent leeway to switch brands when he pleases.

Nonetheless, Logan Paul has wrestled only eight matches thus far since signing with the Stamford-based promotion and has already hoisted one of the top belts of the company. He sent a message to WWE CCO Triple H following his win on Saturday night. Check it out here.

John Cena calls Brock Lesnar an "extremely underrated" WWE legend

The fights Brock Lesnar and John Cena have put on in the last two decades have been nothing short of remarkable. Their main events at Extreme Rules 2012 and SummerSlam 2014 come to mind immediately.

Speaking about his former rival on WWE's YouTube channel recently, John Cena had high praise directed at The Beast Incarnate. While he is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Cena still feels people don't realize how great his rival actually is:

"I love Brock [Lesnar] as a performer. I think he's extremely underrated even though he's in that conversation of the greatest of all time. And I love him as a human being. He is wholeheartedly himself and shoots you straight. At least you know where you stand with him at all times. And I really admire that about him. And he's been wonderful to me over the years," Cena said.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam, where he selflessly put over "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. In March, he disclosed how he views wrestling for WWE after all these years. Read more here.

