Paul Heyman reveals plans for WWE SmackDown with Solo Sikoa

Paul Heyman is obviously ecstatic at the results of WWE Crown Jewel's matches involving The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa's win over John Cena was a tad unexpected, considering many thought the latter's losing streak would finally be broken at the show. The contest was promoted as the veteran's opportunity to redeem himself after not being able to score a singles win in five years.

But in the end, The Street Champ beat The GOAT. Earlier today, The Wiseman shared via social media that on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, both he and Solo Sikoa have a lot to say about the latter's "monumental destruction" of John Cena this past Saturday night:

"THIS FRIDAY ON WWE SMACKDOWN: You can bet your sweet tuchus we will have plenty to say about SOLO making history with his monumental destruction of John Cena!" Paul Heyman proclaimed.

Paul Heyman has plans for the Crown Jewel fallout edition of SmackDown!

Despite making his WWE main roster debut in September 2022, Solo Sikoa had not wrestled a singles match on a premium live event until Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman commented on The Enforcer's career-defining victory via social media earlier today.

Solo Sikoa will reach the level of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes by 2024, says WWE veteran

Earlier this year, in March, veteran referee Mike Chioda spoke to Riju Dasgupta on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge about Solo Sikoa. The veteran felt that Sikoa was on a roll, and within a year's time, he'd be a full-fledged main event talent much like his cousin:

"He’s starting off great and he’s on a roll right now. When you’ve got the company behind you and you’ve got the talent, you’re gonna go far. You’re gonna get there," Chioda said. "Give it about a year or two, and he’ll be right where Roman’s at now. And Cody, too, as well." [From 6:02 to 6:24]

You can watch the full interview below:

The word on the rumor mill, based on how the storylines have been progressing on TV of late, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns could very well clash in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. The same can be said about a match between The Uso twins at The Show of Shows. So, where does that leave Solo Sikoa?

