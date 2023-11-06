Paul Heyman comments on WWE star's career-defining victory at Crown Jewel

Paul Heyman accompanied The Bloodline Saturday night in Riyadh for WWE Crown Jewel. The show featured Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in action. Both of them walked out with wins against LA Knight and John Cena, respectively.

According to the vast majority of viewers, Reigns picking up the victory was not only a foregone conclusion, but also it came with a tired formula which has plagued most of his title contests in the past year. However, The Enforcer of The Bloodline picked up arguably his biggest win to date.

Solo Sikoa cut John Cena off at the knees, sparking rumors of The Champ's retirement. It seems Paul Heyman wants to bask in the glory of The Street Champ's monumental victory:

"Ladies and Gentlemen. The baddest of the bad, and the one who did to John Cena EXACTLY what he said he was going to do....SOLO!" Paul Heyman wrote on Instagram.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman

Many believed since Sikoa's arrival to the main roster that he would eventually turn on Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman taking his side. When The Wiseman was asked about this, he stated that it would have to be something different from "The Tribal Chief" story. Check it out here.

Roman Reigns put the kibosh on LA Knight's pursuit of Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns pinned The Megastar in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel after Jimmy Uso interfered on behalf of The Head of the Table.

While Knight managed to put Jimmy away, he took a spear from Reigns through the barricade. This led to the final spear in the middle of the ring before the three count. The champion posted on social media following the event:

"Untouchable," Reigns wrote on Instagram.

He is rumored to be taking time off for the rest of the year. How does this affect LA Knight? Will he be pushed down the card? Where does The Megastar go from here? We will find out later this week.

Do you think Solo Sikoa has ended the WWE career of John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below!

