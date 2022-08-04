Danhausen lists his various opponents in AEW, namedrops former WWE personality as the most fearsome enemy (Exclusive)

AEW star Danhausen is extremely popular amongst All Elite Wrestling fans, but has made a lot of enemies in his short time with the company. Now the "Very Evil" one has named his most fearsome foe.

The former ROH star made his AEW debut on the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite in January 2022, interfering in the "Lights Out" unsanctioned match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy and aligning himself with Best Friends in the process.

Since then, he has managed to get under the skin of just about everyone he has come into contact with, except the fans who have embraced him with open arms.

So how does the "Very Evil" one feel about having so many enemies in AEW? Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam at the Starrcast V event, here's what Danhausen had to say:

“Ahhhh yes, Richard Starks this week, the a** boys a few weeks ago, who else we got? Many foes, Tony Nese, Mark Sterling... what is his name? Chief Wiggum, who knows?" [0:57-1:11].

In terms of who does the "Very Evil" one fear the most, he mentioned a very interesting name.

“I don’t fear anyone, Stokely Hathaway maybe, he’s very angry, always angry. [When asked why is Hathaway angry]I don’t know, it’s because he shot a paper towel and he missed.” [1:19-1:33]

You can watch the full interview Kevin Kellam conducted here:

Danhausen recently got his first title opportunity in AEW

He might not be to everyone's taste, but Danhausen certainly has a lot of confidence in himself given the fact that he thought he could be the one to potentially dethrone Ricky Starks as the FTW Champion.

The two clashed for the belt at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, where Starks made quick work of the "Very Evil" one, retaining his championship.

Starks was so confident that he wanted another match right away, to which Hausen's good friend Hook answered the call and proceeded to submit Starks and become the new FTW Champion.

Do you think the "Very Evil" one will ever get another championship opportunity in AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

